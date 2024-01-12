Sand Land is releasing on PC and consoles this April, Bandai Namco confirms

Sand Land, the upcoming action role-playing game based on the manga series by Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, is officially set to release this April.

Specifically, Sand Land is set to hit PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox Series X|S on April 26, so there’s not too long to wait. The main story will see fan-favorite characters from the manga series, Beelzebub (the son of the king of demons, Lucifer), Thief (Beelzebub’s demon chaperone), and Rao (an elderly human sheriff), set out on a quest to locate the Legendary Spring to end a drought plaguing the world.

Even if you’re not familiar with the plot of the manga series, the signature art style shines through in video-game form fantastically. The game is being developed by ILCA (which also made 2023’s One Piece Odyssey) and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. You can take a look at the latest trailer below.

Furthermore, in a PlayStation blog post published yesterday (January 11), more details were revealed about the vehicles shown off in the trailer - the Hovercar and Hovertank. While the Hovercar is said to be perfect for traversal over rough terrain and treacherous areas like quicksand, the Hovertank is more combat-focused, with powerful long-range weaponry ready to deploy.

In addition, players will be able to customize their vehicles with different engines, suspensions, and secondary weapons, as well as skins and decals to change their look. Those who pre-order the game will receive three camouflage vehicle skins.

Speaking of pre-orders, those are open right now, and beyond the base game, prospective players have the choice of the pricier Deluxe and Collector’s editions. The Deluxe edition (which is $69.99/£69.99) includes extra downloadable content, such as two-room furniture sets, a decal set, and the ‘Speed Demon Pack’ (which contains some consumables and tank weapons).

Meanwhile, the Collector’s edition includes all those same bonuses, as well as a 20cm Figuarts figure of Beelzebub, a steelbook, and postcard set, packed in an “exclusive box.” It costs $129.99 / €139.99 from the Bandai Namco Store.