Remnant 2 features a secret class that's so hidden you'll have to work for it

It's been revealed that there's a secret Remnant 2 class hidden deep in the game by devs - and they've done it on purpose—those cheeky devils.

As spotted by Eurogamer, the principal designer on Remnant 2, Ben Cureton, just tweeted it out plain and simple that there was a hidden Archetype (Remnant's classes) in the code, and just embraced the datamining sect of the gaming community: "We knew we couldn't stop datamining, so we leaned into it and created an entire Archetype that could be shared with the community once revealed by those with the ability to see between worlds." You can see his full tweet below.

To unlock the Archon in #Remnant2, one must penetrate the code itself.We knew we couldn't stop datamining, so we leaned into it and created an entire Archetype that could be shared with the community once revealed by those with the ability to see between worlds. pic.twitter.com/EOAqmAoX4rJuly 28, 2023 See more

As for actually unlocking the Archon - the Archetype that was hidden -, there's a whole bunch of steps you have to take, so it was clear that it was always a deliberate ploy by developers Gunfire Games, and never something that could be stumbled upon.

A full breakdown of how the method was worked out can be found on IGN, and credit goes to Oliver Nikolic, who busted the code. If you need a full breakdown of instructions on getting the hidden Archetype, then we'll have to point you towards our games media industry brethren at GameSpot. Be prepared to work quite hard and to jump through many hoops, starting with a specific build to a particular level, though...

And it might be worth doing if you're a big fan of the game - it's proved popular and has continued to sell well after its release. In our review, Cat found some bits of the game bit clunky but said that the game attempts to "fuse the meticulous interplay of the third-person co-op looter-shooter with the ruthlessness of a Soulsborne title", and it's largely successful in doing that, offering a great co-op experience in "bleakly beautiful environments.

Remnant 2 is probably one of the best co-op games of the year, but given its ruthlessness, it is also a candidate for the best survival game of the year.