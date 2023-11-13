Rainbow Six Siege adds Chun-Li and Ryu Elite skins in new Street Fighter crossover
Available for operators Ying and Grim
Rainbow Six Siege’s latest crossover is here and it’s great news for fans of Street Fighter. Two bundles have been revealed which allow operators Grim and Ying to dress up as iconic fighting series characters Ryu and Chun-Li respectively.
The two new costumes were revealed yesterday (November 12) as part of the YouTube reveal panel for the tactical shooter’s upcoming season titled Operation Deep Freeze (the fourth season of the game’s eighth year). While the season isn’t set to launch until November 28, these bundles are available to buy in-game now. You can take a look at them in action in the trailer below.
This isn’t the only popular game series that Rainbow Six Siege has collaborated with lately. In late September, a Halo crossover introduced a Master Chief costume for operator Sledge complete with the iconic Spartan-117 headgear and a Gravity hammer skin for Sledge’s breaching hammer.
Obviously though, the Master Chief costume fits into Rainbow Six Siege quite smoothly since Halo is also a first-person shooter (FPS) but seeing characters wearing apparel inspired by two fighting game veterans while running around with guns is another matter. Then again, we’ve seen them do the same thing in Fortnite, so perhaps we should be used to it by now.
In other Rainbow Six Siege news, the upcoming season will introduce a new map (simply titled ‘Lair’) as well as a new operator named Tubarão. This defense-focused character has the ability to throw freezing Zoto Canisters, which can slow enemies and temporarily disable their gadgets. This ability can be used to create windows for your team to attack or disrupt the enemy.
