Rainbow Six Siege's Halo crossover lets players dress as Master Chief

Rainbow Six Siege has added Master Chief's armor and Gravity Hammer for Operator Sledge in its latest Halo crossover event.

"It's time to siege the day and finish the fight as Rainbow Six Siege introduces a new Halo crossover featuring an Elite set for Sledge that outfits him in the armor of the Master Chief," Ubisoft says in the announcement post.

The publisher also shared a special cinematic showcasing the Elite set in action as Master Chief jumps from a plane and lands in the Rainbow Six Siege's Consulate map, which you can watch below.

Included in the Elite set are the iconic Spartan-117 headgear and uniform inspired by the character's armor in Halo Infinite - the series' most recent release. It also comes with a gadget skin that reimagines Sledge's breaching hammer as Halo's Banished Gravity Hammer, allowing you to smash your way through enemies as you would in Microsoft's FPS game.

Weapon skins for Sledge's primary and secondary weapons will be included as well; specifically the M590A1 shotgun and L825A2 assault rifle, and his P226 MK25 pistol. As with other special sets, this Elite pack will come with Operator cards, a victory celebration, and a unique Cortana Chibi charm inspired by Halo's artificially intelligent character that fans know and love.

From the in-game store, players can purchase the Elite legendary bundle right now for 2,403 R6 credits - which is around $20, making it the most expensive Elite set in the game.

Elsewhere, Ubisoft recently added another new Operator to Rainbow Six Siege named Ram. Ram joined Year Eight Season Three Operation Heavy Mettle on August 29 and is a "destructive" Attacker from South Korea who comes equipped with the BU-GI Auto-Breacher gadget - an armored drone that can tear through floors and barricades and completely destroy Defender traps.

