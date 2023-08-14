Ram is Rainbow Six Siege's new "destructive" Operator

Ubisoft has revealed the details on Rainbow Six Siege's new and upcoming Operator, Ram.

Year 8 Season 3 Operation Heavy Mettle introduces the "destructive" Ram from South Korea who comes with a new unique gadget in the BU-GI Auto-Breacher, an armored drone that can tear through floors and barricades, as well as completely destroy Defender traps.

As an Attacker, Ram's gear is all about dealing the most damage and destroying defensive positions, so her drone is fitted with spinning blades at the front and explosive charges underneath. She comes equipped with the LMG-E light machine gun and the R4-C assault rifle in her primary loadout, while her secondary options are the ITA12S and the MK1 9mm pistol. To add an extra edge, players can switch between stun grenades or a hard breach charge.

She'll be available through the game's premium battle pass at the launch of Operation Heavy Mettle but will be unlockable two weeks later with Renown or R6 Credits.

Additionally, the new season will add a new Permanent Arcade mode called Weapon Roulette, where every player begins with the same random weapon and after the roulette timer reaches zero, every player simultaneously switches to another.

Ubisoft has also buffed the efficiency of shotguns - which comes just in time to test out with Ram's ITA12S - as well as some gameplay changes to several Operators' gadgets, like Grim, Fuze, and Frost, as explained in the latest blog post.

The developer noted that updates are coming to Quick Match parameters as well, one of which will stop Defenders from running outside during the first seconds of a round to shoot Attackers in spawn. New player onboarding tutorials will be added too - allowing newcomers more time to get used to the game before they can join multiplayer matches - and a new camera angle option in the spectator mode will be introduced for those who like to watch back their games in Match Replay.

Rainbow Six Siege Year 8 Season 3 arrives on August 29.

