Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown's console performance and PC specs have arrived, and it's looking promising

Ubisoft has revealed its official PC specs and console performance for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, and it's looking pretty good regardless of your platform of choice.

By heading to the official news post on Ubisoft's website, you can read up on what kind of performance to expect from your PC setup or console ahead of the game's launch on January 18. Those who want a sneak peek before release can also play a free demo for the game, which will be available to play from January 11.

If you're playing on PC, here's what you can expect the game to run like depending on the quality of your setup:

Minimum specs (1920x1080, 60 FPS, Graphics Quality Normal)

CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 3.4 GHz, AMD Ryzen3 1200 3.1 GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 (2GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (4GB VRAM)

RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel setup)

Hard disk space: 30GB

DirectX version: DirectX 11

OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit only)

Recommended specs (2560x1440 [2K], 60 FPS, Graphics Quality High)

CPU: Intel Core i7-6700 3.4 GHz, AMD Ryzen5 1600 3.2 GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (4GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (4GB VRAM)

RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel setup)

Hard disk space: 30GB

DirectX version: DirectX 11

OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit only)

Ultra specs (3840x2160 [4K], 60 FPS, Graphics Quality Ultra)

CPU: Intel Core i7-6700 3.4 GHz, AMD Ryzen5 1600 3.2 GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (8GB VRAM)

RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel setup)

Hard disk space: 30GB

DirectX version: DirectX 11

OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit only)

On console, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will automatically target its best possible setting. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X players can expect a 4K 120fps experience. Xbox Series S jumps down to a still-impressive 1440p at 60fps. Last-gen consoles will also run the game at a flat 1080p 60fps, with PS4 Pro and Xbox One X upgrading that to 4K resolution.

Things seem promising on Nintendo Switch, too. In docked play, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown targets 1080p 60fps, whereas handheld mode knocks that down to the device's native 720p resolution. If the game can meet that target on Switch and remain stable, it'll be an impressive feat from the developers at Ubisoft Montpellier.

For even more games that run excellently on console, consider checking out our guide to the best single-player games and best fighting games.