Overwatch 2 is now on Steam with access to achievements and more

Overwatch 2 will be available for all players on Steam, becoming the first of hopefully many Blizzard titles to join the online gaming platform.

Blizzard announced that Overwatch 2 will be added to Steam come August 10. As the studio evolves, it's seeking new ways to encourage different audiences to dive into the multiplayer FPS title. "Overwatch 2 is the perfect title for Blizzard’s debut on the platform", according to a blog post.

Overwatch 2 will remain free-to-play on Steam, although players will need to purchase a premium battle pass if they want to access all the skins, icons, and emotes; that'll set you back $10 / £8.60 / AUD$15.40.

This announcement fits Overwatch 2: Invasions. With new kinds of in-game experiences, the first-ever set of PvE story missions, new maps for core PvP, and finally, a new hero, there's no better time for Blizzard to open Overwatch 2 up to new audiences. "It’s a great opportunity for new players to enjoy their first experience of the Overwatch universe."

Players will have access to all the benefits of playing on Steam. You'll be able to access your friends list, invite them into games, and complete Steam achievements. The only hang-up is that, as with PS5, Xbox Series X|S, players will have to set up and sign in with a battle.net account. This is required for all accounts and is what makes cross-platform play possible.

"We’re excited to see the response from the Overwatch community–both veteran players and new ones who come on board through Steam–and we’re looking forward to hearing their feedback", the blog post said.

It's an exciting progression for the publisher. It will hopefully mark the beginning of more Activision Blizzard titles making their way onto Steam and, in doing so, making these excellent games more accessible to more players.

