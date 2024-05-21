Nintendo acquires notable port studio responsible for bringing Mortal Kombat 1 and Hogwarts Legacy to Switch

Nintendo has acquired Miami-based Shiver Entertainment, a port studio that was responsible for bringing titles like Hogwarts Legacy and Mortal Kombat 1 to Nintendo Switch.
As reported by IGN, Nintendo shared a press release that said it had entered an agreement with Embracer Group - Shiver Entertainment's former owner - to purchase the company in its entirety. "Nintendo will acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of Shiver and make it a wholly owned subsidiary," the press release reads.
"By welcoming Shiver’s experienced and accomplished development team," the statement continues, "Nintendo aims to secure high-level resources for porting and developing software titles.
"Going forward, even after it becomes a part of the Nintendo group, Shiver’s focus will remain the same, continuing commissions that port and develop software for multiple platforms including Nintendo Switch."
That last part is important, as it could signal that the Kyoto-based publisher wishes Shiver Entertainment to port and/or develop upcoming games for the Nintendo Switch 2 in addition to its currently available hardware.
Nintendo has, of course, yet to reveal any solid details about its next-generation console. However, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has stated that the company is preparing to unveil its next system "within this fiscal year".
While we're expecting the Nintendo Switch 2 to feature a typically strong lineup of first-party games, it's likely that the company wishes to keep up a steady stream of third-party releases too. Having access to a notable port studio like Shiver Entertainment on hand for this is potentially a good sign. Especially so, if the succeeding console is to be, as rumors suggest, a more powerful version of what we already have.
In other Nintendo Switch 2-related news, it was reported last month that the console could be larger in size and feature magnetic Joy-Con controllers, which would replace the current rail system that attaches them to the Nintendo Switch.
