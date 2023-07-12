New Hellboy Web of Wyrd trailer has convinced me we could finally get a good Hellboy game

A new trailer for upcoming action brawler Hellboy Web of Wyrd has shown a little of what the game is about, and it largely seems to be about belting demons in the face using Hellboy's big red fist.

While Hellboy Web of Wyrd was originally announced back in December 2022, being developed by West of Dead developers Upstream Arcade and being published by Monster Train publishers Good Shepherd. It wasn't clear until now how the game would actually play, but now we know.

The trailer looks like a lot of fun and shows some fast-based combat alongside Lance Reddick voicing Hellboy in one of his last acting roles. Why not take a look?

There's no release date yet for the game but it will be "coming soon" to Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC. We don't know too much about the game's story or setting, except that it's an original storyline that is being pulled together in collaboration with Mike Mignola, the creator of Hellboy who has overseen the series and its spin-off titles since then.

What we do know is that Hellboy will be venturing through the eldritch and ever-shifting Butterfly House in the search for a missing B.P.R.D agent, with a mix of exploration and, well, punching.

