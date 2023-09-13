New beer Flawless Victory is the perfect pairing with Mortal Kombat 1

Ahead of Mortal Kombat 1's release, the Mondo Brewing Company has released a new and improved beer called Flawless Victory.

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to release September 19 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC, but before you settle in to play through this much-anticipated game, you need to check out this latest collab.

The Mondo Brewing Company has joined forces with Warner Bros. to create an all-new beer flavor. Labelled Flawless Victory, this hazy pale ale is an easy drink. It tastes of citrus fruits, gooseberries, and white wine, so you'll be able to sit back, relax, enjoy the drink, and horrifically dismember every enemy that falls into your path.

“We grew up playing this game, and it's been an honour to work with the team on this collaboration beer", said the Mondo Brewing Company. It's an exciting collab that gives fans even more trinkets to collect before they get their hands on the fighting game.

You can buy the pale ale on Mondo Brewing Company's official website right now, ready for the release date. One six-pack will set you back £29.70, or you could go all out and get 24 for £106.92. Unfortunately, for the time being, this sale is only available for UK residents, but who knows what the future will have in store for Mortal Kombat fans.

If you order it now, you could even get some ready for the premium release, which releases early on September 14. Along with this early access, you also get the Kombat Pack, downloadable content characters and 1250 in Dragon Kyrstals, the in-game currency.

