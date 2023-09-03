Mortal Kombat 1's 5-day early access period for Premium Edition players has been officially confirmed

Have you ordered Mortal Kombat 1's Premium Edition? Lucky you – that means you'll get five extra days to get in some practice before the game formally releases on Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, PS5 , and Xbox Series X on September 19, 2023.

That's right – players who've pre-order the fighting game's pricey premium edition – called the Premium Edition, predictably enough – will get an exclusive five-day early-access period that lets them start fighting from 10am PDT (1pm ET / 6pm UK time) September 14.

As Mortal Kombat 1 modder reverse engineer Thethiny explains on X/Twitter, up until now, we only had the word of some customer service reps that an early access period was available, but updates made to the fighting game's online store listings on Steam and Xbox have confirmed what had only been rumors before this point.

Steam have announced that MK1 Premium Edition will indeed support 5 days early access as well.#MK1 #MortalKombat1 pic.twitter.com/2oscVrURfoSeptember 3, 2023 See more

Interestingly, Thethiny also discovered that Mortal Kombat 1 ' s in-game currency will be called Dragon Krystals , and they'll be used to "purchase comestic features for your fighter such as skins, palettes, gear, and more".

Still undecided? Take a look at our Mortal Kombat 1 preview to find out more.

"The Kameo system is phenomenal, but it’s an extra level of strategy on top of an already complicated game that has made me absolutely sure that I’m going to be terrible at it," we said.

"Often, whenever I tried to get Sonya in to assist me in a ground-based scrap, I’d instead merely make her fly overhead like a Red Arrow, giving us a cheery wave as she flew past us whilst we traded blows on the ground."

