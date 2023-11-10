Modern Warfare 3 day 1 patch fixes crashes and makes significant weapon balance changes

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 left its early campaign access period and officially launched today (November 10). However, players diving in should make sure that they also get this vital day-one patch downloaded.

Outlined on the Call of Duty blog, the patch offers fixes and changes to the campaign, multiplayer UI, weapons, maps, and more. Crashes when loading into campaign missions have been fixed, as have “UI-related crashes” when using the menus. Most notably, changes have been made to 13 weapons and two conversion kits, so if you found a favorite during the beta period, you’ll definitely want to check that your weapon of choice still operates as you remember it.

The SVA 545 assault rifle now has decreased recoil, a slightly increased lower-torso damage multiplier (an increase of 0.1), an 8% boost to its rate of fire, and a significant 19% increase to bullet velocity. The MTZ-556 assault rifle has been given a similar bullet velocity boost at 18%, as well as an increase in maximum damage range (up to 27m from 23m). Meanwhile, the MCW assault rifle has also been given an 18% bullet velocity boost, but, while its minimum damage has been increased by 13%, it now has increased recoil during sustained fire.

Otherwise, the Striker submachine gun has been significantly nerfed, with a 14% decrease to maximum damage, an 18% nerf to near-medium damage, a 7% decrease to far-medium damage, and a 5% nerf to minimum damage to boot. However, the aim down sight time has been reduced by 4%, too.

Holger 26 light machine gun users will be pleased to know that the weapon now has a slight buff, with a 13% increase to bullet velocity. It’s a mixed bag for the Pulemyot 762 light machine gun, though, which has been given a 16% bullet velocity buff, but a 4% maximum damage nerf. Its conversion kit, the JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit, is facing a similar situation, with a 29% bullet velocity increase, but a 14% nerf to its rate of fire.

(Image credit: Activision)

As for marksman rifles, two of them have (on the whole) been buffed. The MTZ Interceptor now has increased hipfire spread during sustained fire, 20% faster aim down sights time, and 15% increased bullet velocity. The MCW 6.8 has the same hipfire spread change, 6% faster aim down sights time, and 12% increased bullet velocity.

Two sniper rifles - the Longbow and KV Inhibitor - are also facing changes. The former has increased hipfire spread both when moving and during sustained fire, 13% boosted bullet velocity, and a new semi-auto crosshair, however, the Longbow now has increased flinch if you get hit by the enemy. As for the KV Inhibitor, players can expect 18% increased flinch when shot by a foe, increased hipfire spread when moving, and 5% boosted bullet velocity.

Finally, three handguns have been altered. Beyond a swap to a full-auto crosshair, the WPS Stinger has been nerfed, with a halved maximum damage range, a slightly lower upper-torso damage multiplier, and decreased maximum damage. It also has decreased hipfire spread during sustained fire. It’s a similar story for the COR-45, which now has halved near-medium damage range and has had its maximum damage range decreased by 33%. As for the Renetti, this now has a burst-fire crosshair, decreased minimum damage, and slightly increased recoil during sustained fire. Its conversion kit, the JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit, has a full-auto crosshair now, slower aim down sight time, and increased sprint to fire time.

For even more bugs and tweaks, be sure to check out the full patch notes. Modern Warfare 3 is available now on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, but so far, it’s not been going down well with all critics.

While you’re here, be sure to take a look at some stellar early Black Friday gaming deals, and expand your gaming library with some discounted picks from our Black Friday video game deals hub.