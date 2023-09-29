Max Payne remakes are going to be a huge undertaking, according to Remedy

Remedy, the original developers for Max Payne, entered an agreement with Rockstar Games to help bring its remakes alive. However, it's not as simple as you may think.

Remedy first announced the remakes back in April 2022, promising 'AAA-game production'. While we're still unsure of any specific release date, we do know that this third-person shooter will be available to play on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

In an interview with Remedy's creative director, Sam Lake, it was revealed that the work behind the scenes to ensure the remakes of Max Payne and Max Payne 2 see the light of day is immense (via VCG). No one doubts that this project is going to be a large one; it's been 20 years since we last saw Max Payne 2 release for PC on October 14, 2003.

“It is a significant undertaking in the sense that even if they are old games, just thinking about bringing them up to modern standards and combining them into one, you can see that it’s a big, big project,” Lake said.

On top of remaking Max Payne, Remedy is also in the process of developing the much-anticipated survival horror game Alan Wake 2. However, we're much closer to the release date of this terrifying title, as it's set to become available for fans to play on October 27, 2023.

Both of these titles will use Remedy's Northlight game engine, the same one that was also used for Quantum Break and Control. We can't wait to see what these new games have in store for us and how they'll look after two massive gaps in production. Hopefully, all the planning and struggling for the better part of a couple of decades will all be worth it for Remedy.

