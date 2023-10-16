Like a Dragon: Gaiden English dub will arrive after launch, says Kiryu's voice actor

It looks like Like a Dragon: Gaiden won't have its English dub be available at launch.
That's according to Yong Yea, the English voice actor for protagonist Kazuma Kiryu in Like a Dragon: Gaiden. He confirmed on Twitter that the English dub won't be available for its November 9 launch in the game. Instead, it'll be coming via a post-launch update, the date of which has yet to be revealed.
On the plus side, it seems this won't be the case for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, launching next year on January 24. In a follow-up tweet, the actor relayed that English audio is checked on the game's Steam page, suggesting it'll have both Japanese and English dubs available at launch.
Since Like A Dragon: Gaiden is a few weeks away and many may not know about this, thought I should let you know the English dub will not be available on the 11/8 launch date and will release as a post-launch patch (no official date yet). Hope you'll look forward to it! pic.twitter.com/BWJcM5GvNzOctober 15, 2023
The lack of an English dub is fairly standard for the Yakuza / Like a Dragon franchise. Since the PS2 original, the first game to properly feature an English dub was the spin-off title Judgment in 2018. In 2020, Yakuza: Like a Dragon - which pivoted the series to a new protagonist and turn-based combat - also featured an English dub at launch.
However, this will mark the first time that an English dub is being made available via a post-launch update. While many series fans default to the Japanese dub for a more authentic experience, it's certainly a shame for those who prefer the English dub or rely on such a feature to be able to better parse the narrative.
Hopefully, then, such players won't have to wait overly long for the English dub. Especially as Like a Dragon: Gaiden is one of the most anticipated upcoming games for longtime fans of the series and Kiryu's decades-long story arc.
The Yakuza games are typically among the best single-player games on the market. For more like it, consider checking out our guide to the best RPGs you can play in 2023.
TechRadar Newsletter
Sign up to receive daily breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis, deals and more from the world of tech.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.