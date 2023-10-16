Like a Dragon: Gaiden English dub will arrive after launch, says Kiryu's voice actor

It looks like Like a Dragon: Gaiden won't have its English dub be available at launch.

That's according to Yong Yea, the English voice actor for protagonist Kazuma Kiryu in Like a Dragon: Gaiden. He confirmed on Twitter that the English dub won't be available for its November 9 launch in the game. Instead, it'll be coming via a post-launch update, the date of which has yet to be revealed.

On the plus side, it seems this won't be the case for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, launching next year on January 24. In a follow-up tweet, the actor relayed that English audio is checked on the game's Steam page, suggesting it'll have both Japanese and English dubs available at launch.

Since Like A Dragon: Gaiden is a few weeks away and many may not know about this, thought I should let you know the English dub will not be available on the 11/8 launch date and will release as a post-launch patch (no official date yet). Hope you'll look forward to it!

The lack of an English dub is fairly standard for the Yakuza / Like a Dragon franchise. Since the PS2 original, the first game to properly feature an English dub was the spin-off title Judgment in 2018. In 2020, Yakuza: Like a Dragon - which pivoted the series to a new protagonist and turn-based combat - also featured an English dub at launch.

However, this will mark the first time that an English dub is being made available via a post-launch update. While many series fans default to the Japanese dub for a more authentic experience, it's certainly a shame for those who prefer the English dub or rely on such a feature to be able to better parse the narrative.

Hopefully, then, such players won't have to wait overly long for the English dub. Especially as Like a Dragon: Gaiden is one of the most anticipated upcoming games for longtime fans of the series and Kiryu's decades-long story arc.

