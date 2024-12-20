Lenovo's upcoming Legion Go S is likely using SteamOS, as Valve is coming to its CES 2025 event

Lenovo Legion Go S may run SteamOS

The handheld is also pictured with a Steam button

Steam Deck designer attending Lenovo CES 2025 conference

There have been plenty of rumors surrounding Lenovo’s upcoming successor to its PC gaming handheld, the Lenovo Legion Go, being equipped with SteamOS. And now it seems there’s credit to these rumors, according to a new report.

One possible successor to the original handheld, the Lenovo Legion Go S, seems to feature SteamOS instead of the Windows 11 operating system that the Legion Go used. A new email circulating around Lenovo (shared by The Verge) may confirm that one of the designers of the Steam Deck — Pierre-Loup Griffais — will attend a Lenovo presentation at CES 2025 called ‘Lenovo Legion x AMD: The Future of Gaming Handhelds.’

The key takeaway is that Valve will have a presence at this event in the first place, which is what hints at the SteamOS news. There’s also another piece to the email, which allegedly shows a Legion handheld with a Steam button on it. Keep in mind that this SteamOS will most likely be for the Legion Go S, as previous rumors insist that the Legion Go 2 will stick with the Windows 11 OS.

What are Lenovo and AMD planning?

There will apparently be two Lenovo Legion Go sequels, the first being the Legion Go S and the second the Legion Go 2. The former is reported to have an AMD Ryzen Z2G APU with Zen 3+ CPU cores and Radeon 680M integrated graphics. It’ll also feature 16GB of LPDDR5 memory and an 8-inch IPS display with 1920×1200 resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate.

The latter is more of a direct successor as it will be equipped with a more powerful APU, possibly the rumored Ryzen Z2 Extreme that features a Zen 5-based CPU and an RDNA 3.5-based iGPU. The Verge also stated that Legion Go 2 will also have an OLED display with deeper blacks, more vibrant colors, and improved contrast over the original's IPS display.

This model will also keep the detachable controller from the original Legion Go but will have a more ergonomic design. However, there’s no mention of a dedicated Steam button on this handheld, which means it’ll most likely have Windows 11.

CES 2025 will also be an interesting event for AMD, as it’s planning to announce new tech like graphics cards and processors, including new RDNA 4 graphics cards. The tech giant might also drop some new mini gaming PC designs at the conference.