Latest Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix addresses kisses that 'weren't aligning properly' for Minthara and Lae'zel

Larian's back with another hotfix for Baldur's Gate 3, addressing important issues like cutting dialogue, several instances of crashing, and crucially, fixing kisses involving two more characters.

Undoubtedly the most eye-catching point in the patch notes addresses some kissing scenes with party members Minthara and Lae'zel that "weren't aligning properly." It's a welcome change for those opting for a more evil playthrough and decide to recruit Minthara or who are playing primarily as Lae'zel.

This isn't all the hotfix brings to Baldur's Gate 3, of course. A round of fixes have addressed crashes that occur in certain areas or that involves some spell or hotbar trickery. Some instances of dialogue cutting out before the end of a sentence have also been fixed.

Additionally, a couple of Xbox-specific bugs have been seen to. One fixes incorrect user and controller assignments, while the other resolves issues with multiplayer invites "not being correctly handled in some cases."

The full hotfix notes are as follows:

Fixed some conditions on items in Tactician Mode not getting removed when changing to an easier difficulty.

Fixed user/controller assignments on Xbox being wrong in some cases.

Fixed multiplayer invites on Xbox not being correctly handled in some cases.

Fixed some lines that were getting cut off in the dialogue with the Flaming Fists trying to force their way into Waukeen's Rest and in the dialogue with the talking door in Auntie Ethel's lair.

Fixed a possible softlock when the Reaction UI is triggered while in the Multiplayer UI.

Fixed a performance issue when initiating a trade on Honour Mode.

Fixed a crash on Minthara's turn in combat in the Emerald Grove.

Brought back the numbers on the sliders in Character Creation due to popular demand.

Fixed a bug causing Group Hide to also affect ungrouped party members.

Fixed a crash when loading modded savegames that reference unknown conditions.

Fixed a crash on selecting a spell with Metamagic active while also having a filter enabled in the hotbar.

Fixed a hotbar bug when selecting multiple targets for Eldritch Blast.

Fixed a hotbar bug when toggling off Metamagic while casting a spell.

Fixed the misalignment of bonuses on Active Rolls on controller (we had to do the right thing to fix this left issue).

Fixed a couple of kisses with Minthara and Lae'zel that weren't aligning properly.

For more information on Baldur's Gate 3 and titles like it, consider checking out our guides to the best RPGs and best Steam games.