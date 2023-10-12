Jujutsu Kaisen's first fighting game adaptation is launching early next year

Bandai Namco has announced that Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash will launch on February 2, 2024, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash is the first fighting game adaptation of the popular anime and manga series that was first announced back in July, and will find players doing battle in 2v2 teams featuring the iconic cast of unique characters.

Similar to other anime fighting games - like Dragon Ball FighterZ and My Hero One's Justice 2 - Cursed Clash will feature 3D arenas and bring a story mode based on season one of the anime, as well as the movie - Jujutsu Kaisen 0. The game will also have an online co-op and competition mode to challenge other players around the world, along with your friends, in team play in ranked or casual battles.

At launch, there will be 15 playable characters including Gojo Satoru, Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, Maki Zen’in, Toge Inumaki, Panda, and Ryomen Sukuna.

A collection of alternate costumes for each fighter will also be available that can be unlocked either through playing the game or via upcoming DLC, as well as face cards for profile customization.

The DLC will vary depending on which edition you decide to purchase, but you can check out each version and what they come with below. Pre-orders are now available, with the standard edition giving players access to the iconic Jujutsu High First-Year outfit, while the ultimate edition comes with the most goodies, including the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death DLC based on the anime's popular mini-arc.

Standard Edition

- Base Game

- Pre-order Bonus: Jujutsu High First-Year Outfit set



- Base Game

- Pre-order Bonus: Jujutsu High First-Year Outfit set

- DLC: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death

- Jujusta 2024 Baseball Mini-game



- Base Game

- Pre-order Bonus: Jujutsu High First-Year Outfit set

- DLC: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death

- Jujusta 2024 Baseball Mini-game

- Digital Artbook and Soundtrack

- DLC: Anime End Theme 1 Outfit Set

