Invincible Presents: Atom Eve can be claimed for free via Prime Gaming in its first week of launch

Skybound Entertainment and developer Terrible Posture Games have announced that the visual novel role-playing game, Invincible Presents: Atom Eve, can be claimed for free on the Epic Games Store when the game launches for PC on November 14, but only for Prime Gaming members.

While the game will cost £9.99 ($12) on digital storefronts, Steam users will benefit from a 20% launch discount and Prime Gaming members will be able to claim the Epic Games Store version at no additional cost between November 14 and November 20.

In Invincible Presents: Atom Eve, players will be able to explore Atom Eve’s life beyond the story they're aware of from the comics and Amazon animated series - which just premiered its second season - as she faces the difficulties that come with balancing the dangers and responsibilities of her superhero life with school, friends, and family, as well as romantic interests.

As a visual novel, the player's choices will shape Atom Eve's relationships and define the outcome of the story across multiple branching paths. You'll also be able to choose and develop Eve’s skills to increase her power, unlock special combat skills "for use in vivid comic-book-style combat", or unlock unique dialogue options to advance the story your own way.

Terrible Posture is best known for its work on The Walking Dead: Last Mile and Mothergunship. The game's creative director, Jill Murray has previously worked on Assassin’s Creed 3: Liberation, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Boyfriend Dungeon, while art director Rossi Gifford has credits as an illustrator and character designer for Riot Games, Marvel, and Skybound.

The holiday season is almost upon us and if you're not sure where to start looking for the best deals, check out our Black Friday gaming deals guide for the best discounts, as well as our Black Friday video game deals to find out more about the current early offers.