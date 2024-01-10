Interactive mystery Immortality is finally coming to PS5

Half Mermaid Productions has announced that Immortality, its interactive movie trilogy, is finally coming to PlayStation 5 on January 23.

Immortality is a cinematic mystery that first launched in 2022 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and mobile. The PS5 version was teased last year and Half Mermaid's launch date reveal comes as a surprise.

"Marissa Marcel would have been a star. She made three movies, but none of them were ever released. And Marissa Marcel disappeared," the game description reads.

Players must explore three lost films of Marcel's including Ambrosio (1968), Minsky (1970), and Two of Everything (1999), and solve the mystery through the footage using the 'match cut' ability via cinematic language.

The title features point-and-click mechanics and choice-based consequences, allowing for a rich storytelling experience filled with drama.

A perfect 10 in Edge. PC Gamer's highest score of 2022. Winner of BAFTA, IGF, GDC & more. Now coming to PLAYSTATION 5. IMMORTALITY PS5 - JAN 23

The PS5 version also restores all three of Marissa Marcel’s lost movies and their hours of footage and will feature new haptic and controller speaker features "to bring to life the game's virtual moviola," and there'll be a Platinum Trophy to collect too.

Immortality was awarded Best Narrative at BAFTA 2023 and was also nominated for Ultimate Game of the Year at the Golden Joystick Awards 2022. Manon Gage, the actor behind Marissa Marcel, was awarded Best Performer at the Golden Joystick Awards 2022 and was also nominated at The Game Awards 2022.

"From the inception of this project, the goal has been sharing Marissa Marcel’s life and work with as large an audience as possible," says director Sam Barlow. "So I am thrilled to bring Immortality to PlayStation gamers and bring them face to face with a lost legend."

Barlow is best known for being the creator of Her Story and Telling Lies, two other interactive cinematic games, the latter of which was published by Annapurna Interactive, as well as 2009's Silent Hill: Shattered Memories.

