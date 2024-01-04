Infinite Wealth's island mini-game is more than just an Animal Crossing parody confirms producer, it's about conserving nature and 'cleaning up'

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth producer Hiroyuki Sakamoto has revealed some of the thinking behind the upcoming game's new Animal Crossing-inspired minigame.

Speaking to TechRadar Gaming during a hands-on preview event, Sakamoto did acknowledge that the likes of Animal Crossing: New Horizons had "some influence" on the new Dondoko Island minigame. Centered around renovating and restoring a dilapidated island in the Pacific Ocean, this new addition to the Yakuza formula promises players a relaxing break from beating up criminals.

However, Sakamoto made it clear that Dondoko Island is more than a simple parody. "The most important thing for us was that [...] we wanted to give you guys an opportunity to really engage with the great nature and wildlife of Hawaii and the tropical island."

The mini-game also comes with an emphasis on conservation, while also offering deeper insight into the kind-hearted nature of protagonist Ichiban Kasuga. "We thought of this idea of cleaning up," continued Sakamoto. "This is something that we think Ichiban would probably do [...] this was very big for Ichiban to do [...] we brought all [these different] parts together to construct this meaning."

Dondoko Island certainly has a lot of parts to bring together, too. During my hands-on preview with an early build of the Infinite Wealth, I spent half an hour with the minigame. From cleaning up trash left on the island to constructing my own furniture, I found my time on the island extremely relaxing. Even the crafting animation was a treat, which sees Ichiban enter into a rapid building montage that ends in a big, goofy grin from the lovable hero.

In a series renowned for blending hilarious, light-hearted antics with heartfelt dramatic beats, it's great to have a refuge from the compelling high-energy emotional whiplash that accompanies the Like a Dragon experience. Sometimes you want to track down your estranged biological mother by kicking ass all over Hawaii and sometimes you just want to make a chair - both are good.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth releases on January 26 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

