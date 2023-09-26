Hideki Kamiya thanks fans for their support after leaving PlatinumGames and says he will keep making games

Bayonetta and Devil May Cry creator and director Hideki Kamiya has thanked fans for their support after quitting PlatinumGames, as well as hinted at his plans for the future.

On September 25, it was announced that the longtime action game developer and co-founder of PlatinumGames will be leaving the studio on October 12. Following the news, in a series of tweets posted today, Kamiya has expressed his gratitude by thanking fans for their continued support of his work, saying that he will carry on making games and do his best not to disappoint (via VGC).

"I thought I’d be bullied more because of my usual behavior, but I’m so touched by all the words of support I’ve received," Kamiya said. "Thank you so much."

"I’m not worried about my future at all," he added. "As long as I have your support, I’ll keep making games, and I’ll do my best not to disappoint you. When I decided to quit, many of my old and young colleagues and staff were sad to see me go, and some even shed tears for someone like me.

"I realized once again that I was only able to be who I am because of the support of the people around me. I will continue to be grateful for the help of others."

The exact reason for his departure hasn't been confirmed by himself nor PlatinumGames, but Kamiya did take to Twitter after the news was shared to say, "This came after a lot of consideration based on my own beliefs and was by no means an easy decision to make."

However, another tweet in today's thread suggests a reason behind his decision to leave, with Kamiya saying, "I will continue to believe in the spirit of creation that I have always believed in through my career at Capcom No 4 Development, Clover Studio, and Platinum, no matter what anyone says.

"I don’t know if I’ll be able to continue to make games that live up to that belief – I don’t have a formula for success, but I’m committed to aiming for it."

As well as being the driving force behind the action subgenre in games that gave us games like Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance and Nier Automata, Kamiya began his career alongside Capcom where he directed the 1994 classic Resident Evil 2. He also went on to head Devil May Cry in 2001, as well as the action-adventure game Ōkami in 2006.

Kamiya has had an extensive career and given the fan reaction to his departure, his influence and presence at the PlatinumGames will be missed.

If you're looking for something to play, check out our list of the best single-player games, along with our picks for the best PC games of 2023.