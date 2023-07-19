Here's every new Unique and Legendary Aspect coming to Diablo 4 in Season 1

New Legendary Aspects and unique items have been added to Diablo 4 in the latest pre-Season 1 patch to the massively popular ARPG.

Diablo 4 has shown no signs of slowing down since its early June release as Season 1: Season of the Malignant, which launches tomorrow (July 20) is set to add a brand new storyline to the intense isometric dungeon crawler. Ahead of this, though, is the last pre-Battle Pass patch that includes a total of six unique items and seven Legendary Aspects in the game.

Announced in the full 1.1.0a build patch notes, the new Unique items can be found in World Tier IV with the Legendary Aspects being obtainable from any World Tier available. The new 6 Unique Items include the Ahavarion Spear of Lycander, an Uber Unique Staff for all classes, which gains a random Shine Effect for 10-20 seconds after defeating an Elite enemy once every 30 seconds. The development team has said it's: "an extremely rare drop", so good luck finding it in the post-game carnage.

Here's everything else added to the pre-Season 1 of Diablo 4 by class:

Barbarian:

Azurewrath (Unique Sword): Lucky Hit - Your Core Skills have up to a 20% chance to Freeze enemies for 3 seconds and deal 0.75-1.5 Cold damage to them.

Druid:

Fleshrender (Unique One-Hand Mace): Debilitating Roar and Blood Howl deal 0.5-1.0 damage to Nearby Poisoned enemies.

Necromancer:

Lidless Wall (Unique Shield): Lucky Hit - While you have an active Bone Storm, hitting an enemy outside of a Bone Storm has up to a 5-25% chance to spawn an additional Bone Storm at their location. Each of your active Sacrifice bonuses increases the chance by 25% and the total number of additional Bone Storms you can have by +1.

Rogue:

Eaglehorn (Unique Bow): Penetrating Shot has a 30-80% chance to fire an arrow that bounces off walls and scenery. Hitting enemies from behind with Penetrating Shot will make them Vulnerable for 3 seconds.

Sorcerer:

The Oculus (Unique Wand): Gain the effect of the Teleport Enchantment for free. When you Evade using Teleport Enchantment, you are taken to a random location.

It isn't just new weapons getting added into Diablo 4, though. The 7 new Legendary Aspects add unique modifiers to your character by class to further development your build in the post-game as well. Here's everything now available for all classes:

General:

Audacity (Utility Aspect): When there are at least 5 Close enemies, Stun them for 2-4 seconds. This can only occur once every 20 seconds.

Craven (Mobility Aspect): You gain 20-40% increased Movement Speed when moving away from Slowed or Chilled enemies.

Barbarian:

Ancestral Charge (Offensive Aspect): Charge calls forth 4 Ancients who also Charge, dealing 50-100% of normal damage.

Druid:

Subterranean (Offensive Aspect): Poison Creeper’s active also casts Landslide in a circle around you. Earth Skills deal 10-20% increased damage to Poisoned enemies.

Necromancer:

Gore Quills (Offensive Aspect): Blood Lance will consume Blood Orbs to also conjure lances from them. Each additional Blood Lance deals 20-50% of normal damage and prioritizes targeting un-lanced enemies.

Rogue:

Pestilent Points (Offensive Aspect): Every third cast of Puncture is Poison Imbued with 100-150% of normal potency.

Sorcerer:

Searing Wards (Offensive Aspect): After spending 200-100 Mana your next Firewall is free to cast and will destroy incoming Small Missiles.

If you've been itching for a reason to return to Sanctuary after finishing the story then the hunt for these new items ahead of Season 1 could be exactly what you've been waiting for. This loot is all a rare find, but if you're determined enough, you just might find them and be ready for the new horrors that await in the next storyline.

Diablo 4 can easily be considered one of the best RPGs around. We're also rounding up all the best JRPGs if you prefer things to be turn-based and more traditional. Both will play great with some of the best Xbox controllers on console or PC.