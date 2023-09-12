Fortnite’s new update has buffed pizza and rolled out a second My Hero Academia collab

Fortnite’s V26.10 update is here, and it’s great news for anyone who loves My Hero Academia and pizza and hates Slap Juice with a burning passion.

Epic Games’ eternally popular battle royale game has just rolled out its second My Hero Academia collaboration. In the item shop right now, players can get their hands on Shoto Todoroki, Eijiro Kirishima, and Mina Ashido skins - three fan-favorite characters from the superhero manga and anime series.

The new collab means the return of All Might Supply Drops, which were first introduced in Chapter Four Season One of the game. Not only is the powerful Deku Smash back, but an all-new Mythic ability is available to use, too - Todoroki’s Ice Wall. This allows users to instantly summon enormous, robust glacial shields, which can be used to protect both yourself and your team from harm.

While the Ice Wall sounds very useful for defending yourself from attacks (I can imagine it being handy when claiming Combat Caches and Capture Points), it can also be used to knock enemies back and give them all icy feet to hinder their movement.

Pizza Party boxes have been unvaulted once again, but this time, they’ve been given a significant buff. While slices of pizza restore less health than before, they can restore much more of your Shield, with a cap of 100 instead of 50, making it a much more viable healing method. It’s a good job, too, as Slap Juice has been vaulted, removing one of Chapter Four’s best healing items.

A whole host of My Hero Academia quests have been added, too, with heaps of XP on offer, which is good timing given that Chapter Four Season Four’s Super Level Styles are now available in the Battle Pass bonus rewards.

Anyone who manages to get up to level 200 this season will earn sparkly Heisted Jade, Lost Amethyst, and Yellow Diamond versions of Mae, Antonia, Piper Pace, Fish Thicc, and Kado. They look pretty fresh, but obviously, quite a grind could be required for them depending on how often you play.