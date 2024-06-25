Fortnite takes to the seven seas in July with Pirates of the Caribbean crossover

Fortnite dataminers have unearthed Pirates of the Caribbean as the next major crossover, and it's coming soon.

Earlier this year, Fortnite's roadmap for 2024 leaked and included spoilers for a bunch of collaborations and crossovers planned for the battle royale game, some of which recently released, like the Metallica and Billie Eilish collections.

Among the leaks was a mention of Disney's pirates franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean, which has now been confirmed by Epic Games to be arriving next month on July 19.

Reliable Fortnite leaker HYPEX recently shared brand-new assets on X/Twitter (via Eurogamer), showing off the first look at the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration.

Through a series of posts, it's clear that players will be able to purchase and unlock several skins inspired by the characters featured in Pirates of the Caribbean, including Jack Sparrow - along with a Skeleton variant designed after his appearance in The Black Pearl - Elizabeth Swann, Davy Jones, and Hector Barbossa. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like Orlando Bloom's Will Turner will be available during the crossover.

FORTNITE x PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sXyUgLQ4kyJune 22, 2024

There will also be several swords available that will likely be modeled for the players' pickaxe, as well as Back Bling inspired by the Dead Man's Chest, a Ship in the Bottle, which is described as "a cursed ship trapped in a bottle. Open it to unleash the ship from its ghostly depths, diving into your opponents with a devastating crash!"

We also got a decent look at a loading screen showing Jack Sparrow running away from Davy Jones.

Although HYPEX's leaks claimed that the crossover would arrive on July 18, Epic has since confirmed that it won't go be released until July 19.

HYPEX and fellow leaker 'ShiinaBR' also made players aware that the Pirates of the Caribbean 'Cursed Sails Pass' had been put on sale ahead of its determined release date, however, Epic Games quickly stepped in and removed it from the game.

"For players who purchased the Cursed Sails Pass ahead of its intended release on July 19, please note you are currently unable to progress the Pass until the start of the event, but will retain your Jack Sparrow outfit in the meantime," Epic said via the Fortnite Status X/Twitter account.

The developer went on to provide instruction on how to refund their purchase and return the Outfit "because the Pass is not yet completable", which can be done on the official support page.