Fortnite players now have the chance to play a 20-minute Alan Wake recap

Before the release of Alan Wake 2 later this month, Epic Games is offering Fortnite players the chance to experience a much-needed recap of the terrifying survival horror game.

Available to play right now, Alan Wake: Flashback is a 20-minute interactive explainer that details the events of the horror series so far. It's everything that you will need to know in order to jump right into the world of Alan Wake 2 when it arrives on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on October 27.

There's no shame if you can't remember Alan's first adventure into the horrific unknown; was released all the way back in 2010, after all. So, for those who need a refresher, Alan Wake: Flashback will be a reimagining of the original tale that saw Alan taking a work holiday with his wife, Alice, in the town of Bright Falls in the Pacific Northwest. Of course, the calm holiday doesn't last very long and you soon find yourself offing axe-wielding monsters in the night.

Unfortunately, Alan's constant monologing did put a bit of a dampener on the horror aspect as he would often announce the arrival of a horrific monster or scary moment minutes before it actually happened. While a little heads up now and again isn't necessarily a bad thing, we're hoping that the version in Fortnite gets the balance of true horror just right.

You can play Alan Wake: Flashback on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and via the Epic Games store on PC. After downloading or logging onto Fortnite, use the Island Code: 3426-5561-3374 if you can't find the Alan Wake episode on the main menu.

