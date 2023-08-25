Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 all-new weapons and augments confirmed

Fortnite Chapter Four Season Four kicks off today (August 25), and players have a whole host of new weapons and Reality Augments to get their hands on, not to mention a beefy fish skin. Don’t forget about him.

If you’ve seen the new season’s cinematic trailer , then you’ll have gathered that it has a heist theme. As per a news post on the Fortnite blog, the synopsis is as follows: “Vampire Kado Thorne has made the Island his home in Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter Four Season Four, draining the Island’s wealth and treasures to fund opulent properties: Sanguine Suites, Relentless Retreat, and Eclipsed Estate. Heist Thorne’s properties to take back what’s the Island’s - and more importantly - to thwart Thorne’s ultimate plan. The fate of the Island’s at stake, and thievery’s the last resort. So are you in?”

The blog has also outlined the new and returning weapons that’ll be available to players this season. One shown off during the cinematic trailer is the Rocket Ram, which allows players to not-so-subtly escape situations if there’s no vehicle around to make a getaway. As for the others, you can expect to find the Scoped Burst SMG, Infiltrator Pump Shotgun, and Twin Mag Assault Rifle (which boasts a faster reload every other reload thanks to its flippable magazine).

Sticking to the heist theme, another new item is the Business Turret - a turret that is disguised as a briefcase until it’s thrown. Once launched, it’ll lock onto enemies and fire automatically. Items can also be found in Heist Bags, which, amongst other things, have a chance of containing the all-new Crash Pad Jr. and unvaulted Remote Explosive.

Veteran Fortnite players are bound to be most excited about the unvaulted Mythic items which can be found by infiltrating Thorne’s properties, though. Specifically, these include Midas’ Drum Gun, Kit’s Charge Shotgun, Zyg and Choppy’s Ray Gun, Gunnar’s Stinger SMG, The Foundation’s MK-Seven Assault Rifle, Kit’s Shockwave Launcher, TNTina’s Ka-Boom Bow, and Ocean’s Bottomless Chug Jug.

There are also six totally fresh Reality Augments to use. First Shotgun will increase the damage dealt by your first shotgun shot, making them even more deadly. Pistol Salvo increases damage dealt by pistols but also reduces their fire rate, and Fast Fisher allows players to both swim faster and automatically loot fishing spots when they pass through them. Sniper Striker makes sniper weapons give Siphon upon damaging a foe, and Ammo Drop grants instant ammo and increases the amount of ammo dropped by enemies. Finally, On The Go Bag makes it so that any container that’s opened will contain a Heist Bag item.

Exciting, right? Chapter Four Season Four will be starting as soon as Fortnite's downtime is over, which is likely to be within the next couple of hours.