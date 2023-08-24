Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Last Resort trailer revealed, begins tomorrow

Fortnite’s Chapter Four Season Four trailer is finally here, giving fans their first proper look at the new Battle Pass skins and heist theme in action.

Over the last few days, the official Fortnite Twitter page has been teasing more and more about the upcoming season, which has been named ‘Last Resort’. The season will start tomorrow (Friday, August 25) with downtime for v26.00 set to kick off at 12am PYT / 3am ET / 8am BST.

We’ve not yet seen the altered season four map, but the trailer’s video description on YouTube appears to have revealed the names of a number of new locations. It reads: “Vampire Kado Thorne has made the Island his home in Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter Four Season Four, draining the Island’s wealth and treasures to fund opulent properties: Sanguine Suites, Relentless Retreat, and Eclipsed Estate. Heist Thorne’s properties to take back what’s the Island’s - and more importantly - to thwart Thorne’s ultimate plan. The fate of the Island’s at stake, and thievery’s the last resort. So are you in?”

We can now see the new skins properly too, which certainly beats trying to make them out from the mysterious silhouetted images that have been posted to Twitter in recent days. One is a beefy version of the iconic aquatic friend Fishstick, Star Wars’ Ahsoka Tano is also here, alongside a masked, knife-wielding character, a racer, and a dungaree-clad girl, to name a few.

At the time of writing, there are about 16 hours to go until downtime commences, so if you’ve got any final quests or Battle Pass rewards to unlock from Chapter Four Season Three, be sure to do those while you can. Matchmaking will be disabled shortly before downtime.