Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth to include 'totally new cities' that weren't in the original

Naoki Hamaguchi, director of upcoming action role-playing game (RPG) Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, has revealed that the second act of the remake trilogy will include brand new locations not seen in the original 1997 version.

In an interview with Game Informer, Hamaguchi revealed that Rebirth would include "totally new cities that did not exist in the original." Elaborating on the idea behind these additions, the director added that these new locales intend to "go deeper and create this whole worldview of Rebirth."

However, in some cases, players will have to seek out this content proactively. Describing the role of Crow's Nest, one of the new cities in question, Hamaguchi said: "For example, hearing stories of the anti-Shinra people living in Under Junon [a town from the original game], you could then feel like, 'What about this Crow's Nest area that I'm hearing about? Maybe I want to go over there[,] explore and go into a side adventure to save my own people.' We want the player to be able to make these different adventures and go on their own journeys according to their interests."

Hamaguchi also took the time to discuss his team's ambition for a broader, more explorable world. Zones in Rebirth are "all connected with each other," he said. "We thought that it would be easier for players to go to just one region, and so from a UI [user interface] perspective, we have it separated – Junon and Grasslands – but in actuality, you can traverse."

In my own hands-on with a preview build of the game, I was impressed with the "wide environment" and the "eye-watering graphical fidelity" on display in the Rebirth's earnest attempt to present a more open game world than its predecessor, Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

With the game slated to release on February 29 for PlayStation 5, it won't be long before we're able to see Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth in its full glory. In the meantime, stay tuned to TechRadar Gaming to keep up to date with all the latest developments.

