Final Fantasy 16 is in the 'final stages of optimization' for the PC port

Speaking in a recent interview with Game Informer, Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida provided an update for those waiting on the PC version of the 2023 PS5 role-playing game, confirming that it's nearing completion.

"In terms of where we are in development currently, we're trying to figure out the final stages of optimization right now," Yoshida said. "When we can release the PC version might be dependent on that - the system requirements and specifications for PC that players will need, so we're trying to figure that out. Naturally, [the PC specifications] are looking to be somewhat high."

This was to be expected, as Yoshida recently confirmed that the upcoming port would require users to have an SSD due to the game's technical demand. He explained at the time that having the game installed on an SSD, instead of an HDD, would allow loading screens to be faster and offer the best optimization for players.

When asked when fans can anticipate the PC version to be released, Yoshida explained that Square Enix requires "more time" to finish the port, adding that "it won't be a year, it won't be two years, it will probably be shorter than that" and that the team will be releasing a playable PC demo ahead of its launch.

Final Fantasy 16 received its first DLC, Echoes of the Fallen, in December which unlocked a brand new story, battles, weapons, level cap, and more. The game's second DLC, The Rising Tide, will arrive sometime this Spring and will offer players new challenges, allow them to experience new locals, and feature a brand-new boss battle in the form of a powerful supernatural sea monster called Leviathan.

