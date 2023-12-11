You’re going to need an SSD in order to play Final Fantasy 16 on PC

It’s no shock that people are looking forward to diving into the upcoming PC version of Final Fantasy 16. One of this year’s biggest RPGs, its dark fantasy story has been a huge hit with both series fans and complete newcomers since it launched for PlayStation 5 back in June.

The PC version was confirmed in September, alongside the announcement of two paid DLC packs. In a new interview with Japanese magazine Famitsu, which we have machine translated, some of the development team have been discussing both the upcoming PC release and providing some details on the DLC.

As first spotted by PCGamesN, the interviewer asks the game’s producer, Naoki Yoshida (aka Yoshi-P), some interesting questions about the specs that will be required to run the upcoming PC version of the game.

“I would like you to prepare an SSD,” he explained according to our translation. “In Final Fantasy 16, a game where loading speed is critical, the HDD would be a pain… Of course, we will do our best to optimize as much as possible but we cannot overcome the hardware barrier alone so please consider that an SSD is a must.”

Given that the game made full use of the PS5’s hefty hardware, which includes a lightning-fast 5,500 MB/s internal storage drive, this isn’t the biggest surprise but it does suggest that PC players who are still making use of their old HDDs should probably consider an upgrade.

If you want some expert recommendations for SSDs that will match or exceed the speed of the PS5’s internal drive, see our guide to the best SSD for PS5. All of the drives listed will work well with your PC provided that your machine has a compatible PCIe expansion slot. They will, in theory, also be more than enough to play Final Fantasy 16 smoothly.

Whether you will need to rush out to buy some more components has yet to be seen, as Yoshida confirms that the team “will announce the exact recommended specifications on another occasion.” As the game is quite a looker, we wouldn’t be surprised if some other upgrades will be in order.

Want to get some other hardware upgrades? See our picks for the best gaming monitor or guide to the best PC controllers for more ideas.