Final Fantasy 14 player becomes first ever to complete all 2,751 achievements

Someone has finally completed every single Final Fantasy 14 achievement, 10 years after the game launched.

As reported by GamesRadar, over on the Final Fantasy 14 subreddit it was announced that a player on the Garuda server in Japan has become the first person ever to unlock all 2,751 achievements in the MMO.

That's according to the achievement tracking website Lalachievements, which confirms the accomplishment of the Lalafell player. The achievements in Final Fantasy 14 can vary in difficulty, but it's still a staggering feat especially when you consider the more hardcore content the player had to beat in order to do so.

They completed all five Ultimate raids, cleared all three Deep Dungeons solo - which is remarkable by itself - discovered at least 20,000 hoards from said Deep Dungeons, 2,000 successfully completed mentor roulettes, achieved 3,000 victories in Frontline, and obtained every single relic weapon from A Realm Reborn to Endwalker; to name a few.

They even completed every Levequest achievement, which due to time-gating in Final Fantasy 14, takes a minimum of seven years to do so.

Of course, with every major update comes even more achievements, so the player will likely be back at it when that happens, but for now they hold the number one spot out of every single Final Fantasy 14 player there is.

Elsewhere, Final Fantasy 14 update 6.5 'Growing Light' is set to release tomorrow October 3 with brand-new content, and will be the first part of the final patch in preparation for the next expansion: Dawntrail.

Dawntrail is set to launch in the summer of 2024 and will see the player embarking on a new adventure across the ocean to the New World, Tural. The release of the expansion will also mark the launch of the MMO on Xbox Series X|S, as well as introduce the game's first graphics update in 10 years.

