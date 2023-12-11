Exodus, the new sci-fi RPG from a Mass Effect veteran, 'isn't trying to compete with Starfield'
Rocketman
Among the announcements at The Game Awards 2023 came an exciting new sci-fi role-playing game (RPG) from Archetype Entertainment: Exodus. This intriguing title is made all the more promising by the wider experience of many developers behind the game, which includes veterans from Halo, Mass Effect, and The Last of Us.
That said, Archetype Entertainment studio head James Ohlen, known for his two decades of work at renowned RPG studio BioWare, made it clear that the game doesn't intend to compete with Bethesda's sci-fi RPG Starfield.
In an interview with our sister site GamesRadar, Ohlen made it clear that while attempting to build the "best possible science fiction universe," Exodus "isn't trying to compete against Starfield."
He continues: "We still want to create this horizon where you feel you can go where you want to, but, at the same time, we want to have a story that's cohesive, with characters that you love or hate and with arcs that are compelling."
As a result, it looks as though, contrary to Starfield's more open-ended nature, Exodus is intended to be a more narrative-driven experience.
"It's all balance," continues Ohlen, "if you look at the kinds of games [the team] has made in the past, you can probably guess at where the balance is going to be."
Ohlen is a highly experienced game developer with credits on the original Baldur's Gate, Star Wars: Knights of The Old Republic, Jade Empire, Dragon Age: Origins, and Neverwinter Nights. He was also game director on Star Wars: The Old Republic, one of the best MMORPGs of its kind.
Should Exodus be able to live up to its pedigree and Ohlen's promises, it's possible that it could fill the void left by the legendary sci-fi series Mass Effect, which hasn't received a new entry since Mass Effect: Andromeda back in 2014. Here's hoping that Exodus can deliver.
With any luck, Exodus could find itself on our best RPGs list. In the meantime, though, check out our list of the best story games for some great, immersive titles.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Cat Bussell is a Staff Writer at TechRadar Gaming. Hailing from the crooked spires of London, Cat is an experienced writer and journalist. As seen on Wargamer.com, TheGamer.com, and Superjumpmagazine.com, Cat is here to bring you coverage from all corners of the video game world. An inveterate RPG maven and strategy game enjoyer, Cat is known for her love of rich narratives; both story-driven and emergent.
Before migrating to the green pastures of games journalism, Cat worked as a political advisor and academic. She has three degrees and has studied and worked at Cambridge University, University College London, and Queen Mary University of London. She's also been an art gallery curator, an ice cream maker, and a cocktail mixologist. This crash course in NPC lifestyles uniquely qualifies her to pick apart only the juiciest video games for your reading pleasure.
Cat cut her teeth on MMOs in the heyday of World of Warcraft before giving in to her love of JRPGs and becoming embedded in Final Fantasy XIV. When she's not doing that, you might find her running a tabletop RPG or two, perhaps even voluntarily.
Most Popular
By Darren Allan