Exodus, the new sci-fi RPG from a Mass Effect veteran, 'isn't trying to compete with Starfield'

Among the announcements at The Game Awards 2023 came an exciting new sci-fi role-playing game (RPG) from Archetype Entertainment: Exodus. This intriguing title is made all the more promising by the wider experience of many developers behind the game, which includes veterans from Halo, Mass Effect, and The Last of Us.

That said, Archetype Entertainment studio head James Ohlen, known for his two decades of work at renowned RPG studio BioWare, made it clear that the game doesn't intend to compete with Bethesda's sci-fi RPG Starfield.

In an interview with our sister site GamesRadar, Ohlen made it clear that while attempting to build the "best possible science fiction universe," Exodus "isn't trying to compete against Starfield."

He continues: "We still want to create this horizon where you feel you can go where you want to, but, at the same time, we want to have a story that's cohesive, with characters that you love or hate and with arcs that are compelling."

As a result, it looks as though, contrary to Starfield's more open-ended nature, Exodus is intended to be a more narrative-driven experience.

"It's all balance," continues Ohlen, "if you look at the kinds of games [the team] has made in the past, you can probably guess at where the balance is going to be."

Ohlen is a highly experienced game developer with credits on the original Baldur's Gate, Star Wars: Knights of The Old Republic, Jade Empire, Dragon Age: Origins, and Neverwinter Nights. He was also game director on Star Wars: The Old Republic, one of the best MMORPGs of its kind.

Should Exodus be able to live up to its pedigree and Ohlen's promises, it's possible that it could fill the void left by the legendary sci-fi series Mass Effect, which hasn't received a new entry since Mass Effect: Andromeda back in 2014. Here's hoping that Exodus can deliver.

With any luck, Exodus could find itself on our best RPGs list. In the meantime, though, check out our list of the best story games for some great, immersive titles.