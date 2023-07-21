EA Sports FC extends partnership with the UK Premier League, promising creation of new "community programs"

The Premier League has announced a new multi-year partnership extension with EA Sports FC as its lead partner and official licensee.

In practice, this means that we can expect EA to continue collaborating with the Premier League beyond EA Sports FC 24 and years into the future. This will come as welcome news to those worried by the termination of EA Sports' previous partnership with FIFA back in 2022.

While no longer associated with FIFA, the rebranded EA Sports FC series is poised to carry the torch with the help of this latest agreement. The arrangement will see all 20 Premier League clubs "authentically represented in-game", including "every club, player, manager, stadium, kit, and more."

In a press release, the Premier League announced that "the partnership also includes a long-term commitment for the Premier League and EA Sports to work together on the creation of community programs, including school football initiatives and investments into grassroots facilities, with the launch of EA Sports FC Futures."

EA Sports FC Futures is an ambitious plan "to inspire the next generation of young football fans and to grow their love of the game" by working with "grassroots football projects.

Speaking on the long-term ramifications of the partnership, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: "Through our long-term partnership, the Premier League and EA Sports have inspired generations of football fans and we look forward to developing this in the years to come."

The partnership is also set to have a positive impact on the world of eSports. “Thanks to EA Sports’ support, the ePremier League tournament has been a major success over the last five seasons and we are now developing community initiatives together across the country and in other locations globally." This will come as welcome news to fans of the competitive side of EA Sports' most successful venture.

Though it's early days, this partnership extension will likely go a long way to shoring up the future of one of EA's most significant franchises. Hopefully, this agreement will ensure that EA Sports FC 24 remains in a healthy state long after its launch on September 29.

