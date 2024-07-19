EA Sports FC 25 launches later this year and will feature football star Jude Bellingham on the cover

EA Sports has revealed the official release date for EA Sports FC 25, as well as its cover star.

EA Sports FC 25 is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 27, 2024.

For this latest instalment, Real Madrid and England star Jude Bellingham will grace the cover of the Standard Edition, while the Ultimate Edition will feature Bellingham alongside other football stars like Aitana Bonmatí, David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane and Gianluigi Buffon.

Pre-orders are also available right now, but players will have until August 20 to pre-order the Ultimate Edition and receive limited-time rewards. These rewards include an untradeable Hero or ICON Player Item in EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team from the 'Greats of the Game' campaign, as well as an untradeable Hero Player Item in EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Team with an upgraded 'Prime' version, which will arrive in November.

EA SPORTS FC 25 | Official Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

EA Sports FC 25 will introduce a bunch of new changes for the series. For starters, Career mode will feature women’s football for the first time ever. The game will also have several modes, which EA Sports has already provided details for.

There's 5v5 Rush, which is described as "new way to play with friends in Football Ultimate Team, Clubs, and Kick-Off", and will replace Volta, with "fast-paced small-sided gameplay."

FC IQ has had an overhaul for greater strategic control and realism for team building, and will also utilize a new AI model "powered by real-world data" that will "influence player tactics through all-new Player Roles."

Ultimate Team is also getting changes, by introducing a way for players to employ Manager Items, customize Evolution items, and a way to duplicate items with a new duplicate storage mechanic.

Developer EA split with FIFA in 2022, meaning the continued use of the FIFA name in the company's video game series had to be rebranded. FIFA 23 was the final game in the thirty-year run of FIFA-branded EA titles, before EA Sports FC 24 was released last year, making it the first entry in the newly renamed series.