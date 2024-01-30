Dragon Quest Builders, the RPG series' Minecraft-esque adventure, is finally coming to Steam

In this latest edition of 'games you could've swore were on Steam that actually aren't on Steam,' Dragon Quest Builders is finally coming to Steam.

The RPG series' Minecraft-like spin-off was initially released in 2016 for PS4, PS3, and PS Vita. A Nintendo Switch port followed a couple of years later. Now, as announced by the official Dragon Quest Twitter account, Dragon Quest Builders is arriving on Steam on February 13, 2024. Better late than never, eh?

The Steam page for the game is live right now, and it can be pre-ordered for $27.99 / £21.99. A bundle containing it and the sequel, Dragon Quest Builder 2 (which is already available on Steam), can also be purchased at a reduced price. The announcement tweet also confirms that the Steam version bundles in all previously-released DLC for the game.

#DragonQuestBuilders is coming to @Steam on February 13! This definitive version includes upgraded crafting features and DLC from past versions all in one package.⚒️ Pre-order now and get ready to build! pic.twitter.com/IJ1Y8H62YsJanuary 29, 2024 See more

If you're unfamiliar with Dragon Quest Builders, then it might be something that greatly appeals to you. The game and its sequel differ from the turn-based shenanigans of the mainline series to deliver an experience that's not unlike Minecraft.

Players inhabit a blocky world that they can terraform with various tools and build new weapons, upgrades, facilities, and entire villages should they choose to do so. Unlike Minecraft, though, Dragon Quest Builders' world isn't procedurally generated, and there are plenty of hidden treasures and enemies lurking around to encourage exploration and character growth.

It's a solid first attempt at a Minecraft-style adventure for the Dragon Quest series. And while the sequel would improve upon this first game in various ways, it's nice to have the choice to play the original on Steam finally. If only for preservation above all else. And if anything, it'll give Square Enix fans something to play while waiting for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's launch on February 29.

