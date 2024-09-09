Don’t worry, a patch is on the way to fix those horrible Star Wars Outlaws stealth sections

If you’ve been playing Star Wars Outlaws, then chances are that you’ve already been frustrated by its overly punishing stealth sections. Being spotted by an enemy will cause your current mission to instantly fail, often sending you right back to the start of an area and erasing minutes of progress at a time.

It can be incredibly annoying but, luckily, developer Ubisoft Massive seems to agree and intends to fix the problem. Speaking in a recent interview with our sister site GamesRadar+, the game’s creative director Julian Gerighty said that the punishing difficulty “is a mistake, and [...] something that we’re going to work on improving.”

As for what this could mean, he clarifies that: "I don't think it means removing the fail state completely, but I do think there are millions of low hanging fruits where we can make it so much more enjoyable and understandable."

Many of the worst offenders are located right at the start of Star Wars Outlaws, in the opening world of Mirogana, which doesn’t make for a very good first impression when you’ve just installed the sprawling open-world game. Thankfully, it appears as though players won’t have to wait long for a fix.

“We just don't want it to feel unfair. And today, I think it feels unfair. And believe it or not, this wasn't our intention. This is more of something that crept in in the last week or so, and that we're correcting already for a patch that's coming out maybe in 10 days,” Gerighty explained.

This will be great news for anyone thinking of picking up the game, or those eager to get started on a second playthrough.

Although we flagged these frustrating stealth sections as one point of friction, Managing Editor Rob Dwiar was otherwise very impressed with everything that the title brings to to the table in our Star Wars Outlaws review. He praised its impressively authentic world, which is filled with breathtaking landscapes and movie-accurate details that are sure to be a treat for any long-time series fans.

Star Wars Outlaws is available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.