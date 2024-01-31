Destiny 2 is releasing a Mass Effect crossover event next month

Bungie has announced a brand-new Destiny 2 and Mass Effect collaboration event for next month.

Yesterday (January 30), the studio revealed the new crossover in partnership with EA and BioWare will bring all new in-game items inspired by the Mass Effect series to Destiny 2 on February 13.

On that day, players will be able to log in and find The Normandy Crew Bundle in the Eververse store, which will include a Commander Shepard-inspired N7 armor set for Titans, a Garrus-inspired Vakarian set for Hunters, and a Liara-inspired Shadow Broker set for Warlocks.

Additionally, to celebrate the collaboration, all players will be able to claim the Alliance Requisitions Bundle at no extra cost which comes with the Enhanced Defense Ghost Shell, Alliance Scout Frigate ship, and Alliance Drop Ship Sparrow.

Players can also get the Omni Strike finisher and Flux Dance emote by spending their Silver currency.

Join the Normandy crew.Inspired by Commander Shepard, Garrus Vakarian, Liara T'Soni, and more from the Systems Alliance, arriving via mass relay in Destiny 2 on Feb. 13. pic.twitter.com/h47SeZ7T46January 30, 2024 See more

That's not all. As of January 30, all-new weekly quests called Riven's Wishes are now open to all players until March 12. During this period, Guardians will be tasked with completing a pursuit each week to earn a token redeemable for a treasure trove of rewards.

"Choose from the Wish for Strength to earn Last Wish raid Deepsight weapons, Wish for Protection to armor up with Exotic gear from the Lightfall year, or Wish for Beauty to collect event mementos and essential Ascendant crafting materials," the press release reads.

Ahead of the release of the next major expansion The Final Shape on June 4, 2024, there's also the year of Lightfall celebrations with the limited-time event Moments of Triumph to participate in. This is planned to run until June 3, and is available to all Destiny 2 players - although select Triumphs require certain expansion packs or Season entitlements.

Bungie also teased the return of the annual Guardian Games in March, as well as an upcoming two-month content update starting in April, called Destiny 2: Into the Light.

