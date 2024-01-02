CS:GO support has officially ended after 10 years

Support for the legacy version of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has officially ended.

Last October, following the launch of Counter-Strike 2, Valve announced that it would be discontinuing support for older hardware and macOS so that it could focus on 64-bit Windows and Linux versions of the game.

Valve explained that if users operating on older systems are unable to launch Counter-Strike 2, they would be able to access a legacy version of CS:GO, but full support would end on January 1, 2024.

That time has come and after 10 years, CS:GO - one of the most popular games on Steam and one of the best FPS games of all time - is officially no more.

"Counter-Strike 2 represents the largest technical leap in CS history, and our goal is to continue to develop Counter-Strike for years to come," Valve said in a blog post.

"As technology advances, we have made the difficult decision to discontinue support for older hardware, including DirectX 9 and 32-bit operating systems. Similarly, we will no longer support macOS. Combined, these represented less than one percent of active CS:GO players."

Those affected by the recent change were able to apply for a refund of their Prime Status Upgrade up until December 1, 2023.

The refund was specifically for DirectX 9 and/or 32-bit Windows users if their purchase was made on Steam between the announcement of the Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test on March 22, 2023 and the launch of Counter-Strike 2 on September 27, 2023.

MacOS users were also eligible for a refund if "most of their CS:GO playtime was on macOS and they played CS:GO on a Mac between the announcement of the Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test and the game's launch, "regardless of when they purchased their Prime Status Upgrade."

