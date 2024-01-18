Call of Duty: Warzone’s nuke quest temporarily removed as devs say ‘the update does not meet our standards for quality’

Call of Duty: Warzone’s Champion’s Quest feature, which was re-added to the free-to-play first-person-shooter in Season 1 Reloaded, has been temporarily removed as Raven Software says “the current state of the update does not meet our standards for quality and gameplay.”

Season 1 Reloaded launched yesterday (January 17), and shortly after, the official Call of Duty Updates Twitter / X account was filled with posts detailing issues that had been found in the update, and those which were being investigated. At the time of writing, a number of these have been fixed, but the Champion’s Quest feature, which was removed just hours after launch, is still missing.

For those unfamiliar, the Champion’s Quest has been included in Warzone in the past. By winning 30 games in the season or five in a row, players are able to activate a quest that, if completed, allows them to use an enormous explosive weapon to destroy the map. Until yesterday, this wasn’t available in the Urzikstan map (which was first released last month), so it was a pretty exciting prospect to have it return.

“Upon deliberation with our teams, we have decided to temporarily disable the new Champion’s Quest feature,” a post from Raven Software reads. “At the moment, the current state of the update does not meet our standards for quality and gameplay, and we are committed to addressing the issues promptly to ensure that all players can enjoy Warzone to the fullest extent possible. Our goal is always to provide a smooth and seamless experience.”

The developer clarified that the feature will be re-enabled “at the earliest possible opportunity,” and apologized to players “for the inconvenience.” No indication has been given as to when players can expect the feature to return.