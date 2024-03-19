Best Buy shaves $100 off the powerful Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme gaming handheld

If you're shopping for a premium gaming handheld with specs that beat out both the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck, then you should check out this excellent Best Buy discount on the ultra-powerful Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme.

Right now, you can purchase the Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme for $100 less than its retail price at Best Buy. The US retailer currently has it listed at only $599.99 (was $699.99). It's not the first time this model has been discounted so; as we saw the same price drop applied during last year's Black Friday sales event. If you're looking to spend even less, the standard Asus ROG Ally Z1 is also discounted right now, down to just $399.99 (was $599.99) which is a $200 saving.

The Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme is essentially an improved version of the already powerful handheld gaming device. It can display resolutions of up to 1080p and even has support for 120Hz refresh rates. The Z1 Extreme's beefier CPU offers much-improved performance, visual fidelity and load times. So know that you're getting a superior experience with the pricier model.

Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6543664&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fasus-rog-ally-7-120hz-fhd-1080p-gaming-handheld-amd-ryzen-z1-processor-512gb-white%2F6543664.p%3FskuId%3D6543664&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank">was $699.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - Simply the most powerful gaming handheld on the market right now, consider purchasing the Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme if you're interested in having the best-performing, highest fidelity portable experience that beats out its closest competitors.

Asus ROG Ally Z1: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6543664&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fasus-rog-ally-7-120hz-fhd-1080p-gaming-handheld-amd-ryzen-z1-processor-512gb-white%2F6543664.p%3FskuId%3D6543664&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank">was $599.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - While certainly not as powerful as the Extreme model, this discount for the standard Asus ROG Ally Z1 is decidedly more budget-friendly with this $200 discount, and also has support for 1080p, 120Hz and 512GB of storage space. Performance won't be quite as strong overall here, mind.

