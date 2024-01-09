Baldur’s Gate 3’s latest hotfix irons out blockers, crashes and an awkward kiss

Baldur’s Gate 3 ’s latest hotfix is here, and it promises a whole host of fixes to certain crashes, blockers, and more.

Hotfix 16 was rolled out today (January 9), perhaps most notably allowing players to access “certain quest-related items” whenever they want, even if they sent them to camp by mistake.

The patch notes explain: “Have your party members been hoarding trinkets? Did you accidentally send Minthara’s lute to your camp supplies, thinking nobody could possibly need a lute in this day and age? In this hotfix, you will now be able to access certain quest-related items on the spot - even if your current party does not hold them! How’s that for magic pockets?”

It’s not been outlined exactly which items fall under this category. Last week, a couple of different players on Reddit reported issues with getting softlocked in Honor Mode after accidentally leaving the Orphic Hammer behind during a certain section of the game. So, if that’s one of the items which can now be accessed at any time, it’s sure to be a relief for them.

Besides that, some crashes, such as those that could occur when altering VSync settings, unloading and loading into a region, or receiving a pop-up message after lock-picking an item, have been sorted out. A problem that prevented players from advancing to Act Three has been fixed, too, and a strange bug where players controlling multiple avatars were greeted with several naked characters above them after the first Dream Visitor dream has also been removed.

Otherwise, the patch notes also spell fantastic news for any Gale fans out there: “Fixed Gale's dialogue ending abruptly when asking him for a kiss. Enjoy the moment.”

Mac players will be pleased to know that Larian Studios is “currently restructuring” in order to make sure future Mac updates land at the same time as their PC counterparts. For now, a maximum delay of two weeks can be expected, which Larian has apologized for, noting that it understands the wait is “frustrating.”

If you want to check out the entire list of changes from Hotfix 16, be sure to read the full patch notes . While not part of this hotfix, game director Swen Vincke also confirmed today that Xbox has uncovered the firmware issue that can sometimes cause save files on Xbox Series X |S to go missing, and a fix for that is “incoming.”