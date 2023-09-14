Baldur's Gate 3's cast reunites, sparking fan theories about future updates

The cast of Baldur's Gate 3 recently reunited, which has prompted fans to speculate about future game updates.

As GamesRadar reports, on September 12 voice actor Devora Wilde - who plays the githyanki warrior Lae'zel - shared a video on Twitter featuring herself and the core cast of Baldur's Gate 3 together again.

"Nothing to see here, just some origins," Wilde said in the caption. She's joined by Neil Newbon, Samantha Beart, Tim Downie, Jennifer English, Theo Solomon, and Amelia Tyler, who each play Astarion, Karlach, Gale, Shadowheart, Wyll, and the narrator respectively.

Nothing to see here, just some origins @NeilNewbon @TimDownie1 @SamanthaBeart @AmeliaTyler #JenniferEnglish #TheoSolomon #BaldursGate3 #bg3 #laezel #shadowheart #astarion #gale #karlach #wyll pic.twitter.com/yYJGSB5n0NSeptember 12, 2023 See more

"I don't know what these people are doing here," she jokes, adding that "it's the first time we've been in a room together." Newbon then quickly adds "by accident," which Wilde repeats, saying, "Nothing to see here."

The entire video and the way Wilde and the cast seem to downplay the meet-up has fans speculating that perhaps they've reunited for future game updates.

When patch 2 was released last month, it fixed Karlach's storyline by adding a new epilogue scene for the character and Larian has previously confirmed that narrative tweaks are coming.

Game director Swen Vincke even commented on the patch saying, "Thinking of all the actors we're going to call back to the studio," teasing fans of what's to come.

Over on the subreddit, players are coming up with all sorts of ideas, some theorizing that they're together for DLC - which hasn't been confirmed - with one user saying, "Oh sh*t, I wonder if it's a paid DLC expansion or a free update, either way all but confirms major updates are coming."

Another said, "Both D:OS [Divinity: Original Sin] games got major updates post-release; I'd say this all but confirms that BG3's getting the same treatment."

Of course, all of this is just speculation right now. One Redditor pointed out that some of the actors were at the UK's Insomnia Gaming Fest so it would be a good opportunity for them all to meet up. We'll have to wait and see.

In the meantime, players can look forward to patch 3, the game's next major update that will also add Mac support.

Baldur's Gate 3 has been praised as one of the best RPGs of all time, but if you're looking for something else to play, here's our list of the best single-player games to fill your time.