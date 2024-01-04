Baldur's Gate 3 publishing director says Larian is 'in discussion with Microsoft' over Xbox bans for recordings of the game's explicit content, calls the bans 'annoying and uncool'

Baldur's Gate 3 isn't just known for its thrilling storylines and memorable characters. Larian Studios' award-winning fantasy role-playing game (RPG) includes plenty of steamy romance scenes, too; recordings of which have gotten Xbox players in hot water, leading to bans for at least one user (via Dexerto).

Michael Douse, director of publishing at Larian Studios took to Twitter to address the issue.

"We’ve seen the reports that some players got banned or otherwise faced issues on Xbox having uploaded screenshots/videos of their 'gameplay content.' We’re in discussion with Microsoft, and we’re looking into it. Annoying and uncool."

While it's reassuring to hear that Larian is fighting its players' corner on this one, it's disheartening that Xbox's moderation policies led to this issue in the first place.

One Reddit user found their account suspended for a year after recording three clips from Baldur's Gate 3. As they put it in a comment: "If I was banned because of something I added to the game that violated their terms, that's on me. But I just captured the content as presented in the game they sold me, using the feature they provided, with the button literally located in the dead middle of the controller."

The user's ban was later overturned despite Microsoft allegedly denying the original appeal. However, given that this came as a result of Xbox's automated content flagging system, we don't yet know if Baldur's Gate 3 players are out of the woods yet. Given Douse's active Twitter presence, it seems likely that he'll update the community should the "discussion with Microsoft" prove productive.

Baldur's Gate 3's excellent character performances and rewarding in-game relationships are a big part of why the game topped our 2023 Game of the Year list. The game's romances, while entirely optional, are an important part of this appeal. Hopefully, Larian's discussions with Microsoft will lead to a more sensible approach going forward.

