Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix 24 fixes the short rest bug so now players can take their naps

Larian Studios has released another Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix to address various bugs and performance issues.

Hotfix 24 is now live on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S and is a relatively small update mainly aimed at further improving stability and performance for the popular role-playing game, as well as fixing some bugs that have been affecting saves.

In particular, Larian has fixed an issue that was preventing players from taking a 'Short Rest' when having added and then dismissed the intellect devourer Us with a different companion party member, before then loading certain save files.

"We've had some kind but firm words with this adorable intellect devourer, and power naps are now back on the schedule," the patch notes read.

Additionally, Mac players should now find that the latest hotfix has resolved an issue that was introduced in hotfix 21 that was causing performance and frame rate drops and fixed a prevalent crashing problem that would occur when transitioning from Act 2 to Act 3.

Now that all former updates have officially been implemented into the Xbox Series X|S version, users should have no trouble updating their game to the current version. You can check out the full details of the hotfix below.

Baldur's Gate 3 Hotfix 24 patch notes:

Fixes

Fixed a crash that could occur after the cinematic that plays when transitioning from Act II to Act III.

Fixed an issue preventing you from taking a Short Rest when having added and dismissed Us with a companion party member and then loaded certain savegames.

Fixed Us appearing at camp and near other waypoints when that didn't make sense.

Fixed an issue introduced in Hotfix 21 causing reduced performance on Mac.