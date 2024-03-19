Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix 22 stops Minthara from ranting about Gale in Act 3

Larian Studios has released a brand new hotfix for Baldur's Gate 3, addressing pesky script bugs while also bringing additional updates to the Xbox version.

Hotfix 22 is a relatively small patch but a significant one as it not only introduces some much-needed quality-of-life changes but, perhaps most notably, implements former updates to the Xbox Series X|S version, which launched in early December.

Specifically, the version now features hotfixes 20 and 21, which Larian says should now resolve any issues surrounding cross-saves as well as improved instructions for players.

Alongside Xbox-specific crash fixes, the studio has also addressed some ongoing problems regarding everyone's favorite grumpy Drow, Minthara. Recently, players have been experiencing some annoying bugs that have hindered their game, including one issue that would have her repeating her thoughts about Gale in Act 3.

The other bug was a little more complicated and found Minthara breaking up with Dark Urge players who had rejected Bhaal later in their playthrough. Initially, players thought that this was intentional, but as it turns out, there was an "issue where legacy dialogue had been enabled unintentionally as part of another line of fixes" which would prompt Minthara to end things with the player.

Both bugs have thankfully now been fixed, so no more ranting Minthara or unexpected breakups. You can check out the full patch notes below.

Baldur's Gate 3 Hotfix 22 patch notes:

Implemented Hotfixes #20 and #21 to Xbox version.

Crashes and Blockers

Fixed a crash caused by the game trying to access the duration of a condition on a character with no conditions set.

Fixed conditions sometimes trying to get their duration from the source entity instead of the target entity.

Fixed some potential internal crashes on Xbox when suspending the game (e.g. when suspending the console or loading another game), causing it to reboot when you went back to it.

UI

Improved the messaging for syncing and cross-saving by indicating when a cross-save sync has failed and adding an option to try again. Also prevented the saving and cross-saving messages from appearing for secondary local players.

Voice chat will no longer overlap the minimap on split-screen.

Fixed the 'Another Player Is Joining' pop-up not triggering while the host has a panel open on Xbox, potentially preventing the client from joining.

Scripting

Fixed an issue where legacy dialogue had been enabled unintentionally as part of another line of fixes, in which Minthara would seemingly end a relationship with Dark Urge players who had rejected Bhaal.

Made Minthara promise to stop repeating her thoughts about Gale in Act III.

Fixed a bug causing you to get perpetually stuck in a dangerous area if you triggered hostilities in the Emerald Grove and then left while it was still a dangerous area.

Fixed a rare issue where dialogues would end suddenly when you went to kiss your romantic partner.

Fixed a bug causing you to get stuck in combat with the enemies on top of Moonrise Towers if you found a way to sneak into the Mind Flayer Colony.