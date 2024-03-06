Award-winning roguelike Hades is coming to Netflix Games this month

Supergiant Games has announced that Hades will launch on Netflix Games later this month.

The critically acclaimed 2020 roguelike dungeon crawler will officially make its way to Netflix Games on March 19 for iOS devices and will be able to play with any Netflix subscription tier.

It was initially announced last November and will be able to "run great" on devices running iOS 16 or later, according to the indie studio. The game will feature "fully customizable touch controls" that have been developed specifically for the iOS version, but players will also be able to connect a Bluetooth controller to play as they like.

Like other platforms, Hades on iOS will support achievements and cloud saves, but users won't be able to access cross-saves with existing versions of the game on other platforms, like PlayStation or PC via Steam.

Pre-registration is now available on the App Store, however, if you're hoping Hades will be coming to Android devices too, Supergiant has previously confirmed that it has "no plans additional versions of Hades at this time."

Last year, Supergiant Games announced that its highly anticipated sequel to the Greek mythology game, Hades 2, will launch in early access in Q2 2024 for Steam and the Epic Games Store, which could be somewhere between April and June of next year.

We don't yet have an official release date for the indie game, or how long the early access period will last, but Supergiant explained that it will be focusing on building "core content" such as environments, characters, weapons, story events, and more.

Hades 2 will feature Melinoë as the playable protagonist - the Princess of the Underworld and sister to Hades' main character Zagreus - on a quest to save her father from Kronos.

