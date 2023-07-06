Assassin's Creed Mirage will teach you the history of Baghdad with this new feature

Ubisoft has revealed that it will continue the historical deep dives with an Assassin's Creed Mirage feature called 'History of Baghdad'. This will carry on the tradition of providing supporting historical information and research alongside the series' games (since Origins, that is), and adds another string to the game's bow.

The feature in Assassin's Creed Mirage will be much more like previous games' Codex features than anything else - but thoroughly researched, easily digested, and full of historical details, that will help further bring 9th Century Baghdad to life.

This feature has been rigorously researched and brought together through collaboration with historians and specialists, and will cover areas of life in 9th-century Baghdad from beliefs and religion to art and science, to government. Accompanying the information will be a range of images that have been created using museum collections as direct reference points.

You can see how the History of Baghdad codex and information will be presented in-game below - and it indeed looks very similar to the codex pages we've seen from recent games in the series.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Ubisoft) (Image credit: Ubisoft) (Image credit: Ubisoft) (Image credit: Ubisoft)

The codex pages look easy to digest and those groupings do make for easy navigation. Ubisoft has already said too that, like in Assassin's Creed Valhalla as I remember it, the articles and information in the codex will unlock as you progress through the game and arrive at different areas (66 of them to be precise) or meet new people. Personally, I'm hoping there's some information on Islamic gardens and environments in there too - the setting of Baghdad is rich and vibrant, and if Ubisoft can not only bring it to life but do so with meaning and a sense of place - based on that throughout research - then we are in for a real treat.

Expanding the game's offerings like this is another reason why it's sure to be one of the best Assassin's Creed games going, and I, for one, can't wait to dive in.

Remember to prepare yourself for Mirage by getting the best gear to soak up the game: the upcoming Prime Day gaming deals, Prime Day gaming headset deals, and Prime Day PS5 deals are all going to be worth investigating next week.