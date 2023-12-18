Armored Core 6 is adding ranked PvP and new maps tomorrow

Surprise! Out of nowhere, FromSoftware has announced that a brand new update is being rolled out for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon tomorrow (December 19), which will add ranked player vs player (PvP) matchmaking to the game alongside some brand new maps to duke it out in.

In a new trailer posted to YouTube earlier today, it was revealed that players will be able to climb a ranked leaderboard to see how their skills fare against the best of the best. While no details were provided about the new PvP maps, we've been given a small glimpse of them in the trailer, with three short snippets showing off different locales. You can take a look below.

Otherwise, players can also look forward to customizing their AC even further with brand new parts and personalizing their own nameplate, too. Again, no further information was given here, so we’ll just have to see what all the fuss is about when patch 1.05 drops.

In her review, TechRadar Gaming staff writer Cat Bussell gave Armored Core 6 three stars out of five and praised its satisfying combat and wide variety of missions. She wrote: “Armored Core 6: Fire of Rubicon offers slick and well-polished mech battling fundamentals, diluted by the inclusion of ill-fitting soulsborne mechanics that don’t compliment the mech pilot fantasy. Though there’s much to enjoy for fans of the series, newcomers will be met with a lopsided experience that doesn’t quite capture the full potential of the Armored Core series.”

Armored Core 6 managed to take home Best Action Game during The Game Awards 2023 , beating Hi-Fi Rush , Remnant 2 , Ghostrunner 2 and Dead Island 2 .