Annapurna Interactive is making a new Blade Runner game set between the two movies

A new Blade Runner game has been announced by Annapurna Interactive. Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth will also be the studio's first ever game to be developed by its own internal studio.

Despite being one of the most critically acclaimed sci-fi franchises and settings, Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth will be the first new game set in that world since 1997's point-and-click adventure from Westwood Studios.

Information is limited a little on the game, though if we had to guess we'd suggest you will play as a Blade Runner. In the trailer, we get a glimpse of the Blade Runner world the game will depict, with some intriguing and brilliant, familiar-looking shots of streetscapes and moodily-lit offices and interiors, while - we assume - the voice of our protagonist describes his situation.

The game's YouTube and Steam page summarises the game and puts a little flesh on this with a pretty mysterious and gripping description: "Set between the original film and [the sequel] 2049, Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth takes place after the events of the Black Out and asks: what does a Blade Runner do when there are no Replicants left to hunt?"

After the unfortunate flop of Blade Runner Enhanced Edition having a known entity attached to the next Blade Runner game is exciting - and should successfully bring games in that setting into the 21st century, and this gen of gaming. Unfortunately the same could not be said of the recently remastered Blade Runner - it was critically panned and was beset with bugs, music that seemed to get a 'downmaster', and oddities to things such as the text's font.

Given Annapurna Interactive's recent success with the likes of Stray - also set in a kind of dystopian, robot-filled future - this is sure to get fans excited. Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth is coming to console and PC and you can wishlist it on Steam right now.

