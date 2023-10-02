Agent 64: Spies Never Die trailer confirms GoldenEye's best feature - split-screen multiplayer

Throwback shooter Agent 64: Spies Never Die has just received a brand new trailer, confirming the game will feature local split-screen co-op and competitive multiplayer.

Heavily inspired by Rare's legendary Nintendo 64 shooters, GoldenEye 007 (which can now be played via Nintendo Switch Online's N64 library) and Perfect Dark, Agent 64: Spies Never Die's latest trailer was shown off during publisher 3D Realms' Realms Deep showcase.

The new trailer shows off more of Agent 64's blocky, 64-bit style complete with destructible environments, explosions that overstay their welcome, expressionless character models, heavy auto-aim, and a complete lack of reload animations. And honestly, I wouldn't have it any other way.

The real cherry on top of the cake here is that Agent 64: Spies Never Die's latest trailer confirms both two-player split-screen co-op play and local competitive multiplayer for up to four players. This is fantastic to see, as the multiplayer suites for both GoldenEye 007 and Perfect Dark were, arguably, their best features.

Hopefully, multiplayer in Agent 64 will be just as customizable as it was in Rare's classic shooters. I'm hoping to see modifiers for weapon loadouts here (yes, including an unarmed 'slappers only' option), tons of maps and characters, and an array of modes to mix up standard deathmatch play.

Agent 64: Spies Never Die doesn't have a concrete release date as of yet, but the trailer confirms it'll launch for PC sometime in 2023, and can be wishlisted now on Steam. Console ports for the title haven't been confirmed yet, either, but, given that other retro throwback shooters like Dusk and Ion Fury have made their way to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, a wider release is certainly within the realms of possibility.

If Agent 64: Spies Never Die nails the execution, it could be right up there with the best FPS games of 2023, and potentially one of the best co-op games for those who love local play.